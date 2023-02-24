Zlatan Ibile has shared a video of breaking down following Manchester United's win against Barcelona on Wednesday night

The UEL 2nd leg match played at Old Trafford saw the Red Devils win the game in a 2-1 win over the Spanish La Liga side

Zlatan's action stirred different funny reactions from many of his colleagues and followers as many mocked him, and Barcelona

Spanish football club Barcelona lost out to Manchester United in the Uefa Europa League (UEL) second leg, which went down on Wednesday night, February 23, at Old Trafford.

Man Utd won the game by a 2-1 scoreline thanks to goals from Fred and Anthony.

Zlatan Ibile reacts to Barcelona's defeat. Credit: @zlatanibile/ skysports

Zlatan Ibile breaks down after Barcelona's defeat

The singer, who is a Barcelona supporter, shared a video of him holding his head as he rolled on the floor like a child.

Zlatan, in the caption, wrote:

“God where your eye dey ??? .”

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Zlatan Ibile's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many mock Zlatan Ibile. See some of the reactions below:

chairmanhkn:

"I told you bro!"

zoroswagbag:

"Na Chelsea be una mate bro, I warned you bro!"

crayonthis:

"Ati lo ati de!!!!!!!! UP MAN U."

enioluwaofficial:

"Z! Shey na headache, make I bring paracetamol.."

og_jumo:

"Best club ever, Good time to be a Manchester United fan ❤️❤️❤️ I will be in Manchester United till i dieeee ❤️❤️."

modoskki:

"Na anytime U post we dey lose"

the_real_tobe_official:

"Just commot the club join Warri Wolves ."

splashtee_bo:

"Rule No 1. Don't score first against man United. It's a trap. Rule No 2. Always remember rule no 1."

ify_alex17:

"Barca Eliminated, God of Ten hang, bless my family ❤️❤️❤️ bless me ❤️❤️❤️ may Ten hang live longI am now a proud United fan.. what a moment to be alive."

