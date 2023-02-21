Singer Tiwa Savage has been in London for the past few days and she has been keeping her fans updated about her fun activities

The Water and Garri crooner shared a video on Instagram showing the moment she met top music icon, Pharell Williams

Tiwa and Pharell shared a warm hug in the video and social media users couldn’t help but gush over the superstars

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has had nothing short of an amazing time over the past few days.

The singer who has been abroad for the London Fashion Week flooded her Instagram page with more stylish photos showing how she stepped out for an event.

Tiwa Savage meets Pharell Willams in video. Photo: @tiwasavage

Interestingly, the afrobeats diva also got to meet international music star, Pharell Williams, and she shared a video.

Tiwa and Pharell exchanged hugs and warm pleasantries in the video as other members of their teams watched.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react

oluwadunmininumike said:

"No one is seeing tiwa when it comes to this fashion thing. Yasssss MUVA SLAY."

femzy_baby said:

"Come and gimme this your vibezzzzz ."

onosetale_____graham said:

"Yesssssssss her stylist is on point these days I love to see it it's giving what it's supposed to give. #celebritymoodactivated."

ecnerolf said:

"Overall best in beauty ."

yetty_g said:

"Luv u so much ma'amI dey always gbadun I can't sleep because of you."

