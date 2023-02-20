Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tega Dominic has stirred emotions online with a post she shared on her Insta-story

The ex-reality TV had taken to the gram to reveal how the new naira note cash crunch had severely affected her and made her more frugal

Tega, in her trending post, also noted that due to the new naira note scarcity, she was left to cook a pot of soup with just 1,500

Former reality TV star Tega Dominic has sparked emotions online with a post she shared about cooking a bowl of soup with just 1,500.

The BBNaija star, in a couple of post shared on her page, revealed that in weeks she's not seen or touch the new naira notes until over the weekend.

Ex-BBNaija star Tega Dominic has sparked emotions online by admitting how the new naira note scarcity has affected her life. Photo credit: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Tega Dominic flaunted a couple of 1000 naira new notes, revealing how she intends to spend them. The reality TV noted that she intends to spend 1k to cook and 1k to be kept for mobilization to go and vote on the 25th of February.

However, this contradicts an earlier post where Tega said she used 1,500 to make a soup pot. But what was specific from Tega's post was that she's had to learn to live with less reliance on cash.

See Tega Dominic's post talking about how she managed to cook a pot of soup with just 1,500:

See how netizens reacted to Tega Dominic's post lamenting about the new naira crunch

@hotgistnaija:

"Hand don touch everybody for naija.‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

@akinkunmi_iberu:

"Wating u dey cook ‍ me way I be guy I dey spend 10k ontop soap everyday."

@lelafood_official:

"Yes yes yes we keep moving Tegs mami."

@avalonokpe:

"Who u dey bone for sef?"

@ikechukwuedward:

"Thank God say na for dream you cook the soup, liar!"

