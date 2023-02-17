Yul Edochie was among the prominent Nigerians who celebrated the AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore on his 52nd birthday

In his birthday message, the Nollywood actor revealed he had so much respect for Sowore as he prayed for him

Yul’s message, however, didn’t go down well with many of his fans and followers, as they criticised him

The African Action Congress (AAC) 2023 presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore marked his 52nd birthday on Thursday, February 16, and Nollywood actor Yul Edochie joined in celebrating him.

Yul took to his Instagram page to share a picture of Sowore. He penned a message to the politician who he revealed he respects a lot.

Yul Edochie says he has so much respect for Sowore. Credit: @yuledochie @yelesho

In his words:

“I have so much respect for this man. A man who has fought for democracy for 3 decades. Happy birthday @yelesho Wish you many more great years. May God lead you always.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie’s message to Omoyele Sowore

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

quenlucy_1:

"Your own na just to Sidon for window dey peep who get birthday so that you go wish am, you and judy don wish everybody for Nigeria happy birthday finish since last year, Mr wisher keep wishing."

blovd_empire:

"Seeking for relevance na your mate?"

queenfuczimedia11:

"Good man but he didn't put his wife on social media insult."

marvisreigns:

"Weldon CEO of birthdays celebration."

davidkinglinus2:

"Happy birthday sir."

deratoosweet1413:

"Whose birthday is tomorrow biko?"

say_notobully:

"The best candidate so far."

tobechukwwu:

"What Have you fought for???Amu ezu ike."

ginaamak:

"Chai! Odogwu don fall his hand, no respect him again...... Hope other promiscùous men have learnt from your awful experience.."

