Billionaire businessman and socialite E-Money recently took to social media with a post dedicated to himself ahead of his birthday

E-Money was spotted in a photo posing with one of his expensive rides, and he drew inspiration for his caption from Flavour’s Game Changer track

Many followers and industry colleagues were spotted in the comment section joining the billionaire to hype himself

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Top business mogul, E-Money, appears to be in a self-love mode as indicated by a recent post shared on his official Instagram page.

Ahead of his birthday, the socialite shared a photo in which he was captured posing with one of his expensive luxury rides.

Billionaire E-Money is gearing up for his birthday. Photo: @iam_emoney

Source: Instagram

E-Money equally rocked a stylish agbada outfit in the photo and held onto a royal hand fan that had one of his chieftaincy titles boldly written on it.

In the caption that accompanied his post, the wealthy individual drew words from singer Flavour’s viral hit track, Game Changer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The Emperor, the conqueror, the champion, the Lion is here. Nzogbu nzogbu, enyimba enyi…MASTAA,” his caption read.

See the post below:

Social media users react

alimi4411 said:

"Wow amazing pic nice one my fresh and handsome boss God bless your happy face odogwu."

teekash15 said:

"You’re blessed with God hands Oil money money making machine Always."

officially_queen_cassa said:

"Daddy bu Agu ji egbe ❤️ clear road for who Sabi.....full option any other daddy is a counterfeit ....God's significant of Goodness and blessings and wealth."

lectusdamain said:

"You can't tell me that God is not good when I can see his goodness in you sir."

henryiyke1 said:

"Anamanu ezigbo odogwu nwannem anayo eze GBURUGBURU ."

Billionaire E-Money sparks mixed reactions as he rocks high-heeled boots

Still in a related story about the businessman, Legit.ng previously reported that E-money got internet users talking after he posted photos rocking a pair of high-heeled boots.

The CEO of Five Star music group donned a black ensemble featuring a ripped pair of denim, with a leather bag.

While many people hailed the businessman for his fashion sense, others heavily criticised the look.

Source: Legit.ng