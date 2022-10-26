Top South African rapper AKA recently opened up bout how his relationship with Nadia Nakai is going

The star said everything is going well between him and the Naaa Meean hitmaker a year after they hit it off

The Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker revealed that the relationship is easygoing because they are both artists

AKA is head over heels in love with Nadia Nakai, and he can't hide it. The rapper recently spoke about how they have been keeping the fire burning.

The rappers who made headlines when they became Instagram official after months of speculations have been hitting it off since. Both Supa Mega and Bragga have been gushing over each other on their pages. Posting loved-up and cosy snaps and clips of their romantic dinners.

Although their affair was marred with controversy when they started dating, the pair seems to have overcome that hurdle and are now sailing smoothly.

Speaking to Drum Magazine, AKA admitted that Nadia brings a breath of fresh air into his life. He admitted that he is in a fantastic place. He said:

“I am in a fantastic place. Love is in the air. Nadia and I have been together for about a year and just enjoying each other."

According to ZAlebs, the star said that their music background has made it easy for them to bond. He added:

"Music always unites us. Both of us being both artists complement our relationship."

AKA hints at special project with illustrator Karabo Poppy

AKA seems to be taking his art to the next level by literally drawing. The Fela in Versace hitmaker shared a video of himself working with Karabo Poppy, a South African artist who works with creating visuals.

Karabo has worked with major brands such as Nike, and they are now working on something with AKA. The rapper's fans were excited as they wondered what the two were working on.

AKA quote tweeted a video that showed him getting a short sketching lesson from Karabo. Supaamega wrote:

"This is going to be absolutely next level."

The video has left many of his fans anticipating.

