Weeks after being called out by her step mum, Lady Jasmine shows once again why she's the apple of her father's eyes, Mr Ibu

In a viral clip trending online, Lady Jasmine shared a video compilation of how she spent her Valentine's day celebration by taking her dad out for a treat

Lady Jasmine took her dad shopping, gave him a spa treatment, bought him a new phone and took him on a lunch date

A video clip shared online by Lady Jasmine, the fast-rising brand influencer and first daughter of Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu, has gone viral.

In the trending clip, Lady Jasmine shared with the world how she spent her Valentine's day by giving her father a treat.

Video of Lady Jasmine giving her adopted dad, Mr Ibu a Valentine's day treat goes viral. Photo credit:@ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

The treat is coming weeks after Jasmine's step mum had accused her of stealing her husband, Mr Ibu, from her and alleged that they were sleeping together.

Though the scandal had been resolved, all the parties had reconciled their differences. Jasmine, who is separated, spent her Valentine's day out with her father as she took him shopping.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She also took him for a spa treatment, and they went for a lunch date together.

Watch the surreal father and daughter between moment Mr Ibu and Lady Jasmine below:

See how netizens reacted Lady Jasmine's valentine's day treat given to her dad, Mr Ibu

@ugoccie:

"I enjoyed every bit of this."

@twotigermusic:

"You see why you can’t hate on jasmine, this is another way of buying long life God bless you we all are so proud of you. if not for anything for keeping our legendary alive and happy."

@worldgovernment7:

"Omo na this one go make this man live long oo."

@luciouslucy007:

"Jasmine oooo!!! Person wey get u get something. The way u take care of this man, may ur own kids look after u like that. Amen!"

@shulicutejohn:

"Have never commented on your post before, but this one ah you will live long you will see your children, children Blessing upon Blessings on you all the days of your life Amen, thanks for taking care of papa."

@queen.love.33449:

"Wow my dear you are such a sweet soul. And you will sure take good care of your husband."

@tacha_of_cyprus:

"This melted my heart , I cried watching this , I had to watch it 5 more times."

@ifunanya_official:

"I want to rewatch and do for my dad."

Mr Ibu sides with daughter, Jasmine shares how actor’s wife wants to sell his properties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu is currently trending on social media after his wife, Stella Okafor aka Real Iburess, heaped accusations on him.

The actor’s wife also accused him of neglecting her and the children, adding that Jasmine is not his daughter as she has made the world believe.

According to Mr Ibu, the altercation with his wife was real and the matter was taken to the police station, and officers made it clear that the matter shouldn’t be escalated to social media.

Source: Legit.ng