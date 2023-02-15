A member of German music band 255 has shared fun moments from their trip to Lagos state, Nigeria, where they met music star Burna Boy

According to the German singers, they travelled down to Nigeria for a collaboration with the Last Last crooner

Netizens have since flooded the singers' page with many welcoming them to Nigeria while others applauded them for their effort

Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has become a household name on the international scene, thanks to his talent.

Burna Boy's popularity and talent made a member of German music band 255, pronounced as 'Two Fifty Five', travel to Nigeria to record a song with the Grammy winner.

Clip shows Burna Boy with a member of 255 music band. Credit: @twofiftyfive.tm/ Instagram: @burnaboygram @225tm

Source: TikTok

255 is a music band comprising Charles, Guy, and Louis.

In a post via TikTok, 255 shared a clip documenting the journey from the airport to where they touched down in Lagos and met Burna Boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A scene from the clip showed Burna Boy and 255 in the studio.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

commentator:

"Na why Burna dey beat Nigerian fans for stage be this."

MOA:

"You lucky boy ! No other place like Nigeria ✊."

Rio:

"You come for burna boy come de play yoga yoga e be like say odogwu never see this thing."

sharonna-1:

"I hope you enjoyed your stay here and explored to the fullest cos Nigeria is full of culture, vibe and welcoming souls."

Paulson Jr:

"He will never leave Naija again l."

Abiolafrosh1:

"Bro that your album PHASE ONE is fire ."

Jenny love:

"Beautiful.. Did u enjoy being in Nigeria?"

Burna Boy makes first statement after Grammy loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy made his first online post days after he lost in the two categories, Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album he was nominated for at the Grammys.

Fans of the global superstar had eagerly waited to know what his reaction would be after the losses.

The Ye crooner took to his Instagram channel to share a picture of himself in a music studio with the inscription "22:11."

Source: Legit.ng