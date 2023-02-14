Nigerian reality star Phyna in an interview made it clear that broke men have no business running after women for love

According to the BBNaija winner, men who are still struggling should focus on making money and leave women alone

In the same breath, Phyna added that ladies should work hard to build with their men instead of making ridiculous demands

As a man without money or still hustling, you have no business going after women or love, and Phyna made this clear on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast.

The reality star noted that it's a misplaced priority for a man to focus on women rather than financial stability.

Phyna calls out men looking for love without money Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@nedu_wazobiafm

Source: Instagram

Phyna changed the course of the discussion and called out women who were in the habit of asking for expensive items like bone-straight hair and tagged them as irresponsible.

According to Phyna, a responsible woman should work hard and build with her man till they succeed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to Phyna's statements

robyekpo:

"So woman wey no get money is allowed to be in a relationship abi? Fvcking double standards!! "

joyekaette:

"Why is Phyna always talking like she's fíghting?"

amahdennis:

"But broke woman is allow to be in a relationship . So much for equality."

miz_vns:

"Because she win bbnaija by grace other no come serious or are not working hard…SMH….can she talk without shouting thou!!"

ozzzy_oma:

"Please you are shouting. people who are working hard don’t shout, bbn no be hard work."

kaizen_shim:

"A society that tells men that they do not deserve love until they have money, should not tell men to stick to one woman when they finally have money."

BBNaija Phyna highlights struggles of Nigerian dating scene

Big Brother Naija season seven winner Phyna spoke on how Nigerian men view ladies who have done Brazilian bum lifts (BBL).

The reality TV star was on an edition of Nedu Wazobia’s podcast, where she exposed men’s preferences to always go after ladies who have done BBL.

Phyna highlighted that men will always go after ladies with big bums and use the experiences they get from them to judge simple ladies who aren’t or may not be demanding like the luxury girls.

Source: Legit.ng