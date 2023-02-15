Popular Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and her husband Bobby Maris are bent on strengthening their fresh, burgeoning marital love

The Celebrity duo went ahead to do something different from the regular for themselves this Valentine’s Day celebration

A video of the lovebirds having an exquisite treatment at a beauty session made the fans and followers of the actress desire such a treat

Nollywood’s Uche Ogbodo and her husband Bobby Maris had an excellent time away from the regular during the Valentine’s Day celebration.

The actress and her man visited a luxury beauty salon to enhance their looks and entice each other.

Uche and her husband changed their hairstyles in the salon while they received a king’s treatment during their beauty session.

Social media users react to Uche Ogbodo’s video

kintoresourcesltd:

"My wonderful people ♥️ happy val."

omalicha_maryann:

"Na dis ur val I like."

foodbowlng:

"Choiiii who say love na scam? Onye kwuru that thing."

elnaesembe:

"On behalf of all online inlaws my sister u do finished work for hype ooo. You were hyping and we were smiling with hubby. ❤️"

lynn4all:

"My dear, there’s nothing greater than happiness and even a deaf man can still perceive ur happiness by the tone of your voice I lost count on the number of “my baby” I heard . Enjoy your self dear, there’s nothing sweeter than true love. ❤️❤️"

spanish_margarita:

"I love the fact that you're genuinely happy. Like, I can feel the happiness from here. That's all that really matters right?"

chified2:

"Very lovely… thanks for spoil oo, you know say anything you do for my twin, you do me too hehe."

nenejackson5:

"Two hearts that beat's as one... Love lives here no wayooo... Happy Val my people. "

denike_drealtor:

"The only thing i heard in this video is my baby this, my baby that. You want to use my baby to finish usGod of when and how?!! Sky daddy am i a flower pot."

