Singer Skiibii seems to be a big fan of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, as he introduced himself as one of the music star’s relative

Skiibii, who rocked Michael Jackson’s Afro hairstyle also shared a video of him doing breakdance with Megatron

The singer’s action has stirred funny reactions from some of his fans while others couldn’t help but applaud him

Nigerian singer Skiibii is currently promoting his latest music project, dubbed Back To Sender and making use of every publicity he can get to make it gain more attention.

Skiibii recently took to his Instagram page to share pictures of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson when he was still young as the Nigerian singer introduced himself as one of the Jacksons while rocking an Afro hairstyle.

Skiibii introduces himself as Michael Jackson's relative. Credit: @skiibii

Source: Instagram

See the pictures below:

In another post on his IG page, Skiibii was seen making some break dance moves with Megatron which stirred reactions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Skiibii dresses and dances like Michael Jackson

iam_zannoty:

"Who you know whey fine like this."

ayomide006643:

"Michael Jackson no get ice."

makothevibe:

"stop playing !! Mayana Jackson."

dessyklement:

"Baba your caption don spoil everything which one b lil bro again."

saintbobbymusic:

"Na plastic surgery remain now make everything complete ."

millicentjohnson2021:

"Don't disrespect him skibbi..."

iamkezzy_:

"Na to go bleach skin o ."

blaze_phobia:

"E remain make you cut your beards."

baddestdjtimmy:

"Superman, Incredible hulk and Batman next ."

abisola_rikkie:

"Mio understand, robot wey dey dance mara pupo."

maczyfire:

"Bad guyyyyyyy!!!!….First Artist to start this kind of content in Nigeria ⭐️⭐️."

nizzyartz:

"See person wei suppose the fight war for him planet na here you de."

hedgefilmsfactory:

"E sure me say nah poco Lee dey inside @poco_lee."

olayemi_jnr_lemar

"U don carry robot com Naija ..I no wan hear say robot start to k!ll people ooo."

