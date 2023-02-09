Music star Portable has shared a portion of his viral interview with content creator, Timi Agbaje

The video shared captured the Zazu hitmaker stressing the importance of having the fear of God and women

Portable’s post stirred different reactions from his fans and followers who were all spotted in his comment section

Controversial singer Portable most recent interview with popular content creator, Timi Agbaje, is packed full of gems.

The singer recently took to his Instagram page with a cut from the viral interview that saw him sharing some words of advice with his followers.

Portable advises followers to fear women. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, it is important to fear the creator above any other person. He, however, stated that people should be wary of those who have no fear of women next.

“Before You Fear Woman. Fear God First….. You No Understand. Fear Who No Dey Fear Woman,” he captioned his post.

Watch his video below:

Portable's fans react

heleneneoche said:

"Make my boyfriend no see dis one o ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️but GOD always."

fineboyokola said:

"Me I go fear portable after God ."

badmannaira said:

"After God na woman be that ."

tycoon4rl said:

"You gat fear God first because God no dey fear woman ."

apase____ said:

"Few who no Dey fear woman me no fear one single woman at all."

iamrichiesmile said:

"Guy no be your quote be that so let it be abeg, stay original ."

oladele.ayan said:

"Fear GOD first but never underestimate the power of a woman."

00nyekachi said:

"Portable sef dey fear woman my gender no good true true be that."

