London-based Nigeria Afro pop culture host and promoter Adesope Olajide also known as Shopsydoo has charged celebrities to invest in other businesses

Adesope advised celebrities to tap into their fame and brand in just like Jay Z and P Diddy did in fashion and drink business

The show host noted that many brands use artistes to promote their products and give them stipends

Adesope Olajide, popularly known in the entertainment industry as Shopsydoo is renowned for his energetic stage performances whilst hosting Afrobeats concerts and festivals abroad from where he got nicknamed Energygawd.

Adesope, who naturally loves taking energy drinks, decided to invest in his passion.

“We can make money and invest in the growth of our people and culture." - Adesope Olajide. Photo: Adesope Shopsydoo

Source: Instagram

Explaining his reasons for diversifying and investing in the drink business and using his moniker as a drinks brand, Adesope made it known that he decided to expand into the business after making giant strides in the media and entertainment industry. He noted that he had always wanted to explore many business angles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adesope who loves taking energy drinks decided to invest in it using his moniker as the brand name for the drink.

Explaining the reason behind his newfound business, the show host said he felt it's time for players in the culture to take advantage of the boom in Afrobeats music and pop culture. He noted that many brands use artistes to promote their products.

He charges celebrities to start investing in such products, riding on their large followership, fans.

“We can make money and invest in the growth of our people and culture rather than just having brands use us for adverts and take all the proceeds."

Citing hip hop as an example, Adesope said that Jay Z and P Diddy use their fame to build multi-billion dollar business empires. He stressed that these two celebrities invested in drinks, and fashion brands thus they are enough blueprints for others, especially in Africa to emulate.

"Hip hop is our case study; with the likes of Jay Z and P Diddy using their popularity to create their own multi-billion dollar empires through drinks and fashion brands."

Expatiating on his brand, Adesope said:

“People already ask me where I get my energy from; I enjoy energy drinks regularly so it only makes sense to combine my love for these drinks, my notoriety in African pop culture and my passion for the development of my people and industry on this journey and here we are.”

Energygawd already has Davido, and Wizkid endorsing it.

Adesope was born and raised in Ibadan but relocated to the UK in 2002 after graduating from the University of Ado Ekiti, in Ekiti state. He went into the media industry in 2003 at N-Power FM London.

He later worked with various media organisations like Voice of Africa Radio, London, as an online host for Factory 78 TV Network in 2010. His other workplaces include Vox Africa TV UK, Nollywood Movies Sky 329, Ben Television Sports Show (ABC Sports) and The Beat London 103.6FM.

He founded an Afropop and Afrobeats culture show titled The Afrobeats Podcast in 2020 and has hosted top African music stars like Don Jazzy, Gyakie, Diamond Platnumz, Stonebwoy, CKay , Rema, Sarkodie, Fireboy DML, Darkovibes, Timaya, Yemi Alade, and others.

Man pranks Portable and his staff at singer’s restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian street pop singer Portable showed his generous side when a content creator, Kopa Respect, created a scene at the singer’s restaurant in Sango Ota, Ogun state.

In a viral video making the rounds online, Portable was seen querying Kopa Respect over his refusal to pay his bill after consuming food at the restaurant.

The content creator in his defence insisted he was given a different bill from what he ordered, which stunned everyone present.

Source: Legit.ng