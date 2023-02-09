Celebrated Hollywood star Idris Elba has spoken highly of Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah in an interview at a Kumasi-based radio station

According to Idris Elba he cried when watching Beasts of No Nation as he commended Abraham Attah for the incredible role he played in the movie and the display of his talent

The Hollywood actor added that the movie made him realise the potential of the African continent

Multiple award-winning English actor, Idris Elba, has showered unending praises on Ghana's Abraham Attah for his exceptional role in the 2015 movie Beasts of No Nation.

Idris Elba(left) Abraham Attah (right) at an awards show. Photo Source: Getty Images and IMDb

Source: Getty Images

In an interview on Kumasi-based Opemsuo FM, Idris Elba noted that he was proud of the staunch and talented actor Abraham Attah has become.

He further stated that when he watched the movie for the first time, he shed some tears because of how awestruck he was by Attah's talent and also since the movie is a sad-themed one.

“I shed tears for that movie because that movie is sad, and Abraham Attah is incredible. Abraham Attah has now moved on to bigger and better things, and I’m so proud of him,” he said.

Idris Elba further stated that the Beasts of No Nation movie made him realise that there is a lot of potential on the African continent.

He added that be it Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana or Sierra Leone; there are a lot of talents that have to be unleashed onto major screens and platforms.

Idris Elba caught filming in zongos

Legit.ng previously reported that Idris Elba was spotted shooting a movie in a rural area in Ghana. A Ghanaian fan who spotted him in his area took a video and, excitedly shared it on his TikTok page.

The TikToker did not reveal the name of the neighbourhood in the video; however, details show that it was a Muslim community. Ghanaians also showed their excitement as they anticipated the release of the movie.

A fan who reacted wrote:

"He’s trying to build movie studio in Ghana I hope this our government will not mess up this good opportunity."

