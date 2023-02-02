Former Big Brother Naija housemate Alex Unusual is shocked by the way Nigerian parents, if not all African parents, behave

The beauty influencer called the attention of her fellow Nigerian youths to a scene her beloved mother created in her house

Alex tried to see if she could justify the entire situation that went down between herself and her mother while she called to the attention of netizens

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Alex Unusual has made a case about her mother’s influence in addition to that of her father in her own house.

The reality TV star took to social media to reason with her followers on why Nigerian parents like to control their children regardless of their advancement and years of experience.

Alex explained how she woke up in the morning to notice that her mother had hidden her coffee and demanded that Alex should not take coffee anymore.

The beauty influencer was baffled by the situation due to the fact that the scenario took place in her own house.

Social media users react to Alex Unusual’s post

hypemanguru:

"Do you know the kind of stress you gave them as a child? Sure you don’t."

ifeomaonye:

"Wait until she wakes you up 5am for devotion in your own house. My Mom will rearrange the entire kitchen, replace my wall frame with huge crucifix. At a point I wanted to move out inorder to have some freedom and independence then I realized it’s my own house, I already moved out of hers years ago."

tonia.gram_:

"I don’t think it’s everything that should be brought online cause what are we meant to do for you now? Should we go and start questioning your parents??"

ace_tlg:

"You no happy say dem no tell you say make you dey enter your own house before 10pm or sleep for where you dey once 10 don knack? Nah dem get your house."

mizoly4good:

"Na so e be my sister . My Father came to my house and took over my TV remote. He changes the channels anyhow he likes imagine! In my own house o. I can not watch movies in peace my dear."

