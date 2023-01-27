Popular on-air-personality and movie star Lolo recently survived a fire outbreak and has taken to social media to share the shocking experience

The mother of two was hit by the sudden disaster in her home while she was performing her motherly duties

A clip shared by the Nollywood actress on her social media account has gathered a lot of reactions from netizens who joined to appreciate her creator

Popular media personality and actress Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo, recently experienced a fire outbreak in her residential home in Lagos.

The movie star, saddened by the sudden disaster that would have befallen her, took to social media to thank God.

Radio personality experiences fire outbreak in her house Credit: @officiallolo

Source: Instagram

According to Lolo, the fire happened in the kitchen when she wanted to prepare some bleached sauce for her daughter.

In Lolo’s words:

"My daughter came home from from school with a health scare but God make sure that the lie of the devil was his to carry first ….and I thank God. I was trying to make a special sauce for her to take to school and I wanted to bleach the oil so we closed the kitchen door so that fumes would not enter the living room as she opened the kitchen door the frying pan was on fire already burning to the kitchen roof all I shouted was Holy Spirit help me and I that would usually panic was calm I kept say help me Holy Spirit and we kept knowing what to do, I didn’t call anyone Ara and I arrested the situation with the help of God and the Fire was averted."

Netizens react to Lolo’s post

dhat_thick_edo_girl:

"This is a case of you forgetting you put oil on the fire ma'am don't do that again ma'am. Okay for others I thank God on her behalf."

tolaniquinsy:

"Omo ofada sauce can cause this."

zayxon_tech:

"The story literally made no sense to read but sha we thank God."

aaabimss:

"Always put ur gas cylinder outside the house."

la_whiteman:

"Thank God for his mighty protection."

veevee_choco:

"Holy Spirit my greatest friend.❤️"

Source: Legit.ng