Young rapper Black Sherif has paid the medical bills of some nursing mothers who could not afford to settle them after being discharged

Black Sherif also presented food items and toiletries to the nursing mothers who had been detained at the Ridge Hospital because of their inability to pay

Photos from the rapper's kind donation have earned him massive praise from Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has gone to the rescue of some nursing mothers who found it difficult to pay their medical bills.

Black Sherif, simply known as Blacko, settled the bills of the nursing mothers who had delivered their babies at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital.

It is not yet known when the 21-year-old did his kind gesture but photos have surfaced on social media showing him and some of the beneficiaries.

Black Sherif has paid the medical bills of some nursing mothers who had been detained at Ridge Hospital Photo source: @gt_accra_regional_hospital

Source: UGC

The photos shared by the official Instagram handle of Ridge Hospital had the rapper posing and smiling with the nursing mothers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Black Sherif also provided food and toiletries for the nursing mothers at Ridge Hospital

According to the post's caption, the beneficiaries of Black Sherif's kind act had been discharged after delivering their babies but were still at the hospital because they could not settle their bills.

Apart from paying the bills, Black Sherif also presented food items and toiletries to the nursing mothers.

For this gesture, the hospital's administration expressed its gratitude to the rapper.

See the post below:

Ghanaians praise Black Sherif for paying bills of nursing mothers

Black Sherif's kindness has touched the hearts of Ghanaians. Some took to the comment section to praise him.

yayra_dhimple said:

Bless up❤️❤️❤️

justmahkay said:

God bless you Blacko

drakevanly said:

This is what we all got to do for humanity ##jah bless you Sheriff

emm.anuel2233 said;

Sent from the above. May he never lack

sneakhassan said:

BLACKO for President

1real.sonofjacob said:

To whom much is given, much is required from.. God bless you Ismail

she_loves_nana_ama_mcbrown said:

God Bless You Endlessly Kweku ❤️

Black Sherif performs at AFRIMA awards

Meanwhile, Black Sherif turned heads on social media with his euphoric performance at the 8th edition of the AFRIMA awards.

Dressed in a lovely black leather suit, Black Sherif performed some of his greatest hits on the big stage.

The video of his performance warmed the hearts of many netizens as they admired his outfit and how the crowd warmly accepted him on stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh