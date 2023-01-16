Black Sherif: Ghanaian Rapper Sets Crowd Alive With Performance At 8th AFRIMA Awards, Videos Drop
- Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has turned heads on social media with his euphoric performance at the 8th edition of the AFRIMA awards
- He was dressed in a lovely black leather suit as he performed some of his greatest hits on the big stage
- The video has warmed the hearts of many netizens as they admire Black Sherif's outfit and how the crowd warmly accepted him on stage
Popular Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif performed at the just-ended 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) which was held in Dakar, Senegal.
The awards show which began on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and ended on Sunday, January 15, 2023, saw musicians across the African continent being awarded for their craft.
One video from the award ceremony that has gone viral was Black Sherif's ecstatic performance.
Dressed in a black outfit, Blacko, as he is affectionately called, caught the attention of netizens.
He rocked a black long-sleeved leather jacket which he paired with black leather trousers.
He complemented his look with a pair of white sneakers that made his outfit stand out.
Watch videos of Black Sherif superb performance at the 8th edition AFRIMA awards
Reactions as video of Black Sherif's performance at the 8th edition of the AFRIMA awards
afiakisiwaa said:
Blacko to the world
tipsyrep commented:
Very powerful
mitcheltetteh remarked:
Beautiful outfit
sarfowaaduncan remarked:
The last part.... I felt that! ❤️
tatyanafel said:
I always get goosebumps whenever I here this song ❤️
marfojuliana25 stated:
I love the outfit
producerosassonit stated:
2023 already looking lit for BLACKO
Meanwhile, many netizens, upon watching the video, have shown their admiration for the 'First Sermon' hitmaker as they shower him with praises.
Black Sherif throws simple party for 21st birthday
Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif turned 21 years old on January 9, 2023, and he held a private birthday party to mark his special day.
In the video from his birthday party that surfaced online, the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker was spotted standing behind his birthday cake as he shared a lovely speech.
Before he cut his 21st birthday cake, he acknowledged his friends who have held him down. He mentioned their names and thanked them for being there to celebrate his special day with him.
Source: YEN.com.gh