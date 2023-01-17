Nigerian Afrobeats star Bella Shmurda appears to be high on a different frequency this year as he has given his fans a new way to handle advisers

The Cash App singer took to social media to advise fans on how to respond to advisers who do not have anything tangible to give other than plenty of words

Netizens have reacted differently to Bella’s guidance, with some wondering if it is actually the right thing to do

Nigerian fast-rising artist Bella Shmurda is on the lookout for his fans as he updates them on a new trick to use for advisers this year.

The Cash App singer told fans to ask advisers one question when they show up with their unsolicited words of encouragement.

In Bella Shmurda’s words:

"Hallelujah Somebody!!! If anyone tries to advise you this year, pause and ask shey this your Advise dey bring money? It is well with you! Amen"

Netizens react to Bella Shmurda’s tweet

amina_minaah:

"Me shaking my head all through knowing I will still do what’s on my mind."

kelvin_ck101:

"Shay this your advise self dey bring money "

mz_esheza:

"Doesn’t make sense !!Abeg advice me ooooooo!!! Sometimes, we go astray."

dvclothing234:

"Everything shouldn’t be about money. Some people don fall for this world and they don’t want you to fall too. Every advice shouldn’t be about money."

keojinmah:

"If anybody advice you, just say thanks, take the useful ones and drop the useless ones. No stres."

thisisrachelle_:

"Everything is not about money sha.... Some advice come from wealth of experience. I'd rather learn from other people's experience than go through it myself."

chekwubeisaac:

"To think is is also an advice. Everything no be about money ooo but the world don cast."

leaddyskincare:

Everything isn’t about money. People give advices based on experience. It is better to listen than experience it, if you experience it, you might not be lucky enough to get out to advise someone else‍♀️

@Dowat00:

"Like this advice wey you give us now, Shey he go bring money?"

nnenna_blinks_:

"Sometimes the adviser always forget they need the advice more. Unsolicited advice here and there. Oh chim."

Nigerians Applaud Bella Shmurda as He Speaks Up For Mohbad

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Bella Shmurda recently spoke up for the ex-marlian signee Mohbad.

In an interview with media personality Chude, he disclosed that Mohbad almost took his life because of the harassment he received from his former music label.

Amidst news of Mohbad's estranged relationship with Naira Marley, Bella revealed that the singer attempted to kill himself at some point.

