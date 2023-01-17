Tracey Boakye celebrated her 32nd birthday with her husband at Encore Boston Resort, a luxury 5-star resort located in Boston, USA

The adorable couple booked a beautiful suite, shared a bottle of Dom Perignon Blanc Luminous and had a plush dinner with the kids

The beautiful video had netizens gushing as they showered Tracey with birthday wishes and admired her luxurious lifestyle

Tracey Boakye turned 32 on Tuesday 17th January 2023 and in celebration of her new age, the beautiful actress and her family visited a luxury resort in Boston, USA.

Tracey Boakye Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Husband In Romantic Video

Encore Boston Harbor, where Tracey and her husband visited is one of the most luxurious resorts in Boston. The 5-star resort welcomed Tracey like a queen as a beautiful welcome note was boldly written on a screen to celebrate her on her special day.

The beautiful actress had a blissful time with her husband and kids. She and Frank Badu shared a bottle of Dom Perignon Blanc Luminous, in a luxurious suite they booked.

Numerous flowers were laid on the floor which gave the setting a romantic feel to it. The couple and their kids were later served a 5-star dinner.

They sat together at a dining table and enjoyed a tasty-looking meal. Afia Schwarzenegger and other netizens were happy for Tracey and wished her a happy birthday.

Fans Wish Tracey Boakye Happy Birthday

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

You deserve the best of everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️happy birthday my baby

osikatv commented:

Happy birthday superstar enjoy your day

tracy_boakye_girl wrote:

Bosslady u deserve all the happiness in life Mami indeed u highly favored everything about u is just beautiful ❤️ Happy birthday my love more happiness queen

todayxstyle also commented:

❤️❤️❤️happy birthday princess more money good health and prosperity I love you my queen

