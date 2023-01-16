Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian Craze Clown has made some observations about mother-son relationship

According to the internet creator, a son should always prioritize his mother over his wife, unless the mother in question failed to fulfil her motherly duties.

The statement he made on Twitter has stirred a wide range of reactions among netizens, with many who tackled him differently

Popular Nigerian comedian Craze Crown has come up to disclose how he feels about the mother-son relationship.

The sensational skit maker made his opinion known recently on social media when he took to the blue app to drop his statement.

Nigerian comedian Craze Cllown

Source: Instagram

In his tweet, Craze Clown said that a failed mother is someone whose son chooses her over his wife.

In Craze Clown's words:

"As a Mother, if your son prioritise you over his wife then you’ve failed as a Mother."

See Craze Clown’s tweet

Netizens react to Craze Clown’s post

@BuraBariNwilo:

'These things are relative. You can prioritize both your mother and wife. We should not always find duality. We should love fully."

@OlaniyiOpeyemiE:

"My love for my wife and mother are two different kind of love. No reason to compare or have them clash. In some cases, even my wife prioritises my mum over herself & puts her first. In the end, nothing beats having a good wife & a great mother that won't make u choose."

@IkennaOkeh:

"I think women should be mature in not putting the men in their lives in positions where they’ve to make tough choices. A man, being what he is, owes protection and loyalty to all the women in his life, including blood relatives (mothers, etc) & contractual relatives (wives, etc)."

@DrJCAnago:

"And if you prioritize your wife over your mom, you are what? Both plays different roles in one’s life. While I understand what you are driving at, your word choice betrayed you. Your wife can’t be your mother, while your mother can’t be your wife. Both are important!"

@Kingsirdams:

"A good mother will tell you your wife first and a good wife will also tell you mother first. Situation will determine who'll come first between both."

@beebohh_rn:

"If you have a failed or wicked mum don’t compare them to others, or better still keep the tweet to yourself and stop embarrassing your family."

@totful_emanuels:

None of them is supposed to be prioritized over another, they have their places and they’re not supposed to be replaced or interchanged. Wife is also a mother and a mother is a wife too

@ZeinabKazanA:

"This view is wrong,why would you marry someone who expects you to prioritise them over your mother. Heaven lies beneath the feet of your mother. Marry someone who knows their place and boundaries and most importantly respects your family.Then you wouldn't feel the need to pick."

