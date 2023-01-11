Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has dropped a claim about the Nigerian political system that has given people the opportunity to examine the two sides of the coin

The movie star opposed a tweet that accused Nigerian politicians of using money to buy the conscience of voters

Yul Edochie argued that it is the people who willingly sell their consciences by trapping politicians and demanding money from them

Legit.ng has gathered various reactions from netizens in response to Yul Edochie's recent declaration

Prominent Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has made some observations on what goes on between politicians and the people they intend to rule.

The actor joined the conversation when he responded to a tweet from Mr Macaroni that highlighted the disadvantages of accepting money from politicians in exchange for votes.

According to the comedian, any politician who gives money to the people is only investing and would loot the national treasury, which belongs to the people. He urged Nigerians not to vote for such candidates, whom he called thieves.

While many Twitter users agreed with Mr Macaroni's statement, Nigerian actor Yul Edochie had a different and more profound take.

Yul said that he used to think that it was politicians who offered money until he joined politics to vie for a position. The actor further explained:

"It’s mainly the people that demand money from the politicians and put them in a tight corner where they must find money by all means to share or fail."

See Yul Edochie's tweet in response to Mr Macaroni's below:

Netizens' reactions to Yul Edochie’s response

@exec_boss:

"Do not start this conversation, or we discuss about your last political outings and all the charades behind your last "Presidential candidacy", so kukuma zip it if you don't have anything to say as we already know who you are supporting, but will afraid to do that openly."

@madukwechibuzo1:

"Wetin Odogwu talk na nothing but the bitter truth. I, done witnessed a campaign scenario where a political candidate was selling his manifesto, but the electorates were like, oga for the mean time, we need something to quench our hunger thirst. E shocked the man no be small."

@JamesMa27549670:

"I guess you should stay far away from tweets because you lack what it takes to be a politician."

@Oonyemaa:

"This politics wey you join yesterday..zuo Ike oga."

@angrybird0147:

"You way no get money they even put mouth. Small yash dey shake oh".

@Ezeudubobpete:

"This is half truth. The politicians offer money, the people also ask for money. Both are truths. Peter Obi is leading the race without sharing money. Just do good and let your work speak for you when the time comes."

@Brascanda:

"If not for your marital brouhaha, you would have been in Peter Obi’s campaign forefront."

