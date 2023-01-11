It turns out many have been singing a line in singer Peruzzi’s hit song Majesty wrongly as he recently shared the correct lyrics

While many assumed he was singing about mermaids, it turned out the words in the song were something different

However, despite putting up the correct version, fans have refused to listen to Peruzzi as they chose to stick with theirs

Nigerian singer Peruzzi recently left netizens surprised after he shared the correct lyrics of his popular song dubbed Majesty.

There is a popular line in the song fans assumed Peruzzi was singing about a mermaid, only for the singer to reveal the line was 'ma'am eh'.

Peruzzi shares Majesty's lyrics Credit: @peruzzi_vibes

Source: Instagram

Peruzzi wrote via his Twitter handle:

“Nwannem If You See The Ma’am Eh! Her Royal Majesty.”

See the tweet below:

Fans react as Peruzzi shares the correct lyrics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the singer as many insisted on sticking with their line of the song.

See the reactions below:

askddietitian:

"Arguing with the owner of the song …"

maraigold:

"The Audacity to want to switch lyrics on us… huncho no try am again ."

therealrhonkefella:

"Nigerians argue song with song owner . Naija i hail Thee OBAS."

ifeomaonye:

"What’s he saying? It is clearly Mermaid, don’t say what you don’t know Peruzzi. Ma’am Eh? Does it even sound normal to you?"

tarah_dulzurah:

"Na mermaid I know Peruzzi Na you know who be “ma’am eh”.. e no even make sense like that. Na mermaid go well.."

thisisdamii:

"No be you go tell us how the lyrics be,na wetin go with am we go sing."

opsydaisy28:

"Not peruzzi trying to change mouth, the song wey we sabi pass him!."

osayuwa_:

"No be you go sha tell us Wetin we go sing. It’s mermaid!"

