Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe marked her 45th birthday yesterday, January 1, 2023, and celebrated her day with friends and family

Many of Mercy’s colleagues as well as fans and well-wishers have sent out their words of appreciation to the actress

Videos from the actress's birthday party have captured the attention of netizens, especially that of her son praising the movie star

Ace Nigerian actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe Adeoti celebrated her 45th birthday yesterday, January I, 2023.

Videos from the actress’s birthday party have continued to flood the internet.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and son Credit: @realmercyaigbe, @emiraltyafrica

One of the many that caught the attention of her fans was a clip from when her son revealed that the actress screams a lot, which brought laughter to the attendees in the captured video.

Mercy Aigbe’s son went on to appreciate his mother for all the love and support, he said:

"She is very nice, and she does scream a lot. She is very caring and she puts people first before herself. And may God bless her."

See the video of Mercy Aigbe’s son appreciating the actress:

Fans react to the video of Mercy Aigbe’s son praising the actress:

phylove53:

"Oya we the screamer mother gather here for meeting because this is new year."

officiallayo_08:

"Juwon mum don offend you before every africa mum scream na deir thing."

ceocrysellaluxury_backup:

"Don't worry when you become a father then you'll know why mum screams a lot. "

lolaglowz:

" Africa mum. "

mhizdija_:

" it is all mothers. "

bakarezhainab:

"Olajuwon. ❤️"

