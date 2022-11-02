Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has once again shared her divorce woes with fans on social media

The mother of two made it known that her ex-husband, Justin Dean, was demanding full custody and spousal support from her

A number of Nigerians appeared taken aback by his request for spousal support and they reacted online

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, is in the news again over her divorce trouble with her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

In a new development, Korra took to social media to reveal that Justin had asked for full custody of their two children, June and Athena.

Not stopping there, the celebrity dancer added that Justin was also seeking spousal support.

Korra Obidi reveals her ex-husband Justin is asking for spousal support. Photos: @korraobidi, @drjustindean

According to Korra, she was informed by her lawyer that Justin had filed for her kids to be immediately taken away from her, but he was denied by a judge.

Not stopping there, the dancer added that despite her being the one paying the school fees for their kids since February, which is about $800 per month, Justin was also asking for spousal support.

In her words:

“I just got from my lawyer that our brother in the Lord, my ex, has filed for my children to be immediately taken away from me but was denied by a judge. He is also asking for spousal support. I have been paying our children’s school fees since February till now, which is about $800 per month, on my own.”

According to Korra, Justin claimed she is affecting his mental health so he wants spousal support from her.

The socialite added that she had been paying the children’s fees, their health insurance and Justin had not contributed a single dollar. Despite that, he was still asking for the kids to be immediately removed from her custody and also wanting spousal support.

“Co-parent in peace is a lie. This is not what co-parenting in peace looks like,” she said.

The dancer added that she thinks it is time to sue for defamation.

She said:

“I am thankful that the judge and people are seeing through all of this ruse. I think it's time for us to sue for defamation.

“He wants me to start to pay him now. He wants me to pay him money, spousal support.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Korra Obidi reveals Justin wants her to be paying him money

Korra’s plight was publicized on social media and netizens reacted. Read some of their comments below:

lady_like_christ:

"The man wants spousal support? Hiaaaaan !!!!!"

femme_rare_:

"I thought this man moved on? Spousal support? "

therealari_ke:

"Spousal support for how much you dey earn, if e easy make him sef create YouTube channel na."

mintowears90:

"D man is hungry"

depropertyhawker:

"The man want spousal support for what exactly I thought he is a doctor hunger dey even in America."

favouritesisi:

"People just don’t read. That is how it is done, whoever holds the most money pays for spousal support regardless of the gender. Kelly clarkson and others paid their husbands after divorce. Just marry kind people because if you marry bad person eh,your body go tell you."

abyuwa_special:

"I think say na woman Dey find spousal support ? This time na man dey find an ? Wow … promax gold digging . He wants to use kora’s money to be taking glow infusion "

official_yanki_p:

"Spousal support his gold digging self is gradually coming out Shameless."

obia_nuju._:

"Well.. you are the breadwinner I guess ‍♀️‍♀️‍♂️"

