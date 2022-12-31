Nigerian music star Wizkid's concert went down on Friday night in Lagos and it came with some lovely moments

A video captured the moment Berri Tiga and Carter Efe reunited to perform Machala, a song in honour of Wizkid

Another video showed Marlian label boss Naira Marley thrilling the crowd with his performance

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

It was a lovely Friday night for fans and supporters of music star Wizkid in Nigeria as they got to see him perform live in Lagos.

Aside from Wizkid's performance, the duo of Carter Efe and Berri Tiga reunited to perform Machala on stage.

Naira Marley thrills the crowd at Wizkid's Lagos show. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Recall that Carter Efe and Berri Tiga released Machala this year in honour of Wizkid before they took to social media to engage in a heated exchange over song ownership.

Another highlight of the show was singer Naira Marley's performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video of Berri Tiga and Carter Efe's performance:

See the video of Naira Marley's performance below:

See the video of Wizkid's performance below:

Fans react to Berri Tiga's and Carter Efe's performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ola_of_otown:

"I’m sure Berri is not happy to share that stage with Carter."

bulb_sog:

"Now carter go happy."

rotimidaniel_1:

"Be like say them mute Carter mic ."

thegushijnr:

"I pity who go use that carter mic next."

gee_millan_mufasa:

"so in this group... Berri is the singer, and Carter is the dancer ... dem suppose tell us nau... instead dem dae fight ... if we accept Psquare ...... why we no go accept CarterBerri for who dem be."

golden______231:

"Carter na fuul which kin dance be dat ."

olaayodavid:

"Make we no later hear say na Carter collect show money and e never pay berry."

Wizkid dives his Lamborghini in Lagos

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid landed in Lagos ahead of his Vibes On The Beach show which is set to take place on December 30.

A clip showed the moment the Nigerian Star Boy upon his arrival in the country hopped into his Lamborghini, which is worth millions, as he went on a ride on the streets of Lagos.

Another clip showed Wizkid performing on stage with his fans singing along.

Source: Legit.ng