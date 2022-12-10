DJ Cuppy recently took to her Instagram to share some snapshots and a video from a cooking show she partook in

According to the billionaire daughter, she does not know how to cook and advised her fiance against letting her cook for him

Several internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about her revelation

DJ Cuppy continues to enjoy the euphoria that comes with being engaged to the love of one's life and it shows in almost all her posts ho much she is looking forward to life with fiance, Ryan Taylor.

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, recently participated in a cooking show which saw her battling to win by making a meal of yam and eggs.

Sharing screenshots from the show, Cuppy revealed that she does not know how to cook.

In her words:

"I honestly do not know how to cook. @rayn_taylor you better pray that I never ever cook for you at home."

Check out the screenshots below:

Photos of Cuppy with her fiance, and photos from the cooking show. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Mixed reactions trails Cuppy's cooking skills revelation

legit.ewa:

"I no Dey put mouth for rich people relationship "

l.tobiloba:

"Florence, we don’t need this information. If you don’t know how to cook, what have you been feeding his step children I mean Dudu$Funfun ? This breakfast some people are seeing ehnnnnn, it will never happen ! "

clear_stretch_marks:

"You go enter the school besides you have all the time u need. ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

mirabellenaturales:

"If you’re really serious about this babe,There’s still time to learn tho. You wanna feed your kids well you know."

ivieemiko:

"She doing too much now."

youaintsteph.xx:

"What do we do with this information?"

omo_owa:

"Learn if you’re interested or just hire a Chef."

oceans_dew:

"What do you expect from a rich kid "

_diinno_:

"I hope this will last and eventually lead to marriage cos she's been all over our faces with this her "love"...e no go funny if na joke or if they break up. Cos na everything she dey show us and tell us...#PerfectCouple."

