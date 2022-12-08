Nigerian singer Oxlade is not new to the toxicity and haters on different social media platforms

In an interview, the musician noted that one has to get used to it, as having haters is inevitable for someone destined to be great

Oxlade also used the fact that despite how merciful Jesus Christ was as the saviour of the world, he had people who hated him

Popular Nigerian musician Oxlade is a sensitive man, but one thing he has gotten used to as a celebrity is that he will have haters or people who simply don't like him.

The singer, in an interview, revealed that having haters takes getting used to, and for him, Twitter is the most toxic app to ever exist.

Oxlade reveals why haters exist in life Photo credit: @oxladeofficial

Source: Instagram

He went on to say that as long as someone is with a destiny bound to be great, having haters is part of the game.

Transitioning into pastor/preacher mode, Oxlade made an example out of the fact that Jesus Christ, who healed people and saved their souls, was hated and even got crucified.

The interviewer could not hide the fact that she was impressed with the religious angle Oxlade took the haters' illustration. She even addressed him as a pastor, saying:

"Pastor Oxlade, I love that."

Watch the video below:

Camila Cabello and Oxlade collaborate on remix of Ku Lo Sa

Oxlade joined the growing list of Nigerian music stars who have bagged solid international music collaborations.

The singer announced the remix of his hit track, Ku Lo Sa, with Cuban-American singer/songwriter Camila Cabello.

Camila shared a snippet on her official Twitter page while announcing that the remix will officially drop on Friday, December 13.

The singers also got to chat during an Instagram live session where they shared their excitement about the music collaboration.

Camila mentioned how she was super excited when it was brought to her attention, while Oxlade explained how he had been insistent to his label that she had to be the one in the remix.

The Havanna crooner equally mentioned plans to come to Lagos and meet with Oxlade for more similar projects.

