Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, aka Miss Gee, the wife of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, has been spotted on a luxurious flight with two other female friends

Sharing photos on her official Instagram page, she hinted that it was an Emirates First Class flight and the trio were undertaking a girls' trip

Exquisite photos from their flight have generated conversations online as many hope to be like them one day

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu and her female friends on a girls' trip. Photo Source: @missgeeonly

Source: UGC

She was spotted with two other female friends on the First Class flight on the popular airline Emirates, as they booked a trip for their all-girls trip.

Twinning in dark shades, they took countless photos on the flight as they flaunted the exquisite interior of the plane.

Captioning the carousel post on her official Instagram page, she wrote,

Best girls trip everrrrrrrrrr

Reactions as Miss Gee flies with her besties with class

fafa_li_roses opined:

The kind of friendship I pray for

caroline_muhunyo remarked:

Money is good

misslucillykinz said:

Swag with class

misslucillykinz stated:

Blessed

didagira opined:

Lovely! enjoy girls ❤️

bruedez_gh remarked:

Beautiful

hof_perfumes_cosmetics_flavors said:

Enjoy when you can, babe. Life is too short

akuaafriyie1 said:

We love a bougie girls' trip. Have fun.

ramiturkey_ stated:

Girls just want to have fun

cateyejunior commented:

Keep smiling because LIFE is a BEAUTIFUL thing & there’s so much to SMILE about!

Source: YEN.com.gh