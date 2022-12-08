Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo and his wife Omotayo are couple goals on social media

The actor, who likes to flaunt his woman, decided to take a trip down memory lane and shared how he met his wife

Adebayo also shared a throwback photo of younger versions of him and his wife before they got married

Popular Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has taken to social media to reminisce on his love life with his wife Omotayo aka Iyanaladuke.

The movie producer was just friends with his wife before they decided to become lovers.

Femi Adebayo shares story on how he met his wife Photo credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Adebayo also added that the photo was taken on the day his wife genuinely said yes to his romantic/marriage request.

"@iyanaladuke ❤️❤️❤️❤️startOn that very day of this picture, she genuinely said ‘YES’#tbt #ICaughtHerYoung #loveforever @iyanaladuke ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Nigerians react to Femi Adebayo's post

latestceleb1:

"Thank God for life ❤️❤️❤️❤️""

adegoke.kanyinsola:

"I Dey look for friendship ooo."

sihmat_y:

"I am sure apart from Love, good food was a plus.Alhamdulilah!!!"

okanstalk_official:

"Friendship is always the best tactic to get into people."

sholatiti:

"The bond will only get stronger."

larrybonnke:

"Chai. U re a very smart guy "

jaiyejejeomo:

"May God Guide my Steps too.. na this kind post I dey like post too "

simply_bunmi112:

"God is good congratulations Sir."

ope_ade44:

"When Love Was Still Love"

stunninglooks_boutique:

"❤️❤️Congratulations to you both, may ALLAH 'SWT' continue strengthen your ur union Aameeeeen thumaaaaah Aameeeeeeeeeen."

rukky_arab:

"Forever you 2 ❤️❤️❤️"

alayamusty001:

"I disagree o u knew where u were going."

loyalty__1972:

"Like play like play "

Overwhelmed lady gets emotional after seeing Femi Adebayo

Popular Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo shared a video of him and a female fan, who was overwhelmed with joy to see him.

The video showed the lady holding on to the actor as she couldn’t believe her eyes.

Another clip showed the lady going on her knees to greet the actor before she took some pictures with him.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Femi Adebayo, in an appreciation to his fans for their love, said it could not be underrated.

Source: Legit.ng