Elsa Majimbo keeps making solid moves in the US after she was featured as among the groundbreaking young leaders and entreprenuers

The comedienne was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list alongside other celebrated superstars like Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey

Majimbo, 21, was named in the social media category, where she has made a niche for herself, creating content leading to partnerships and deals with global companies

US-based Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo is elated after making it on Forbes 30 Under 30's 2023 young leader's list in the social media category.

Elsa Majimbo made it on the Forbes 30 Under 30 young leaders and entrepreneurs. Photo: Elsa Majimbo.

Elsa Majimbo keeps winning

The content creator who has been hitting the headlines with boss moves and creating solid partnerships was ranked among the top comedians who are using their talent to make an impact.

Majimbo shared the good news with her fans on Instagram by sharing a screenshot of her name on the Forbes's website and said:

"30 UNDER 30 BOY!!! Can’t stop the Elsa train. Thank you Forbes."

This is not the first time the 21-year-old has made it on the Forbes list. Majimbo made her debut on the 8th annual Forbes Africa issue in June 2022, as she was among the 30 under 30 participants named in the list.

The online comedienne was also among the speakers at the summit, as she was a true game-changer and among the elite entrepreneurs of Africa.

The social media sensation wowed fans during the pandemic with her funny skits while eating chips that went viral.

Netizens' reactions

Her fans and fellow celebrity flocked to her comment section to congratulate her and celebrate her milestone.

It is worth mentioning that Majimbo was also mentioned alongside other top renowned personalities like Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey.

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@wisdm said:

"I love to see it."

@trellworld said:

"The price just went way up!"

@flavianamatata added:

"Onwards and upwards boo."

@msichana_fantastickenya added:

"@majimb.o I will clap for you until it's my turn, kudos."

@symphosayshi commented:

"Yay Elsa!!! You deserve it and more."

@houiegreene said:

"Wow, this is great. I love seeing people thrive and flourish. Everyone deserves to grow in their chosen paths. Congratulations girl."

