More videos of American stars Chris Brown and Ciara rehearsing for a Michael Jackson tribute for the American Music Awards have surfaced

The stars who worked hard to perfect their performances did not get to perform on the live broadcast because their stage was cancelled

Online peeps have once again criticised the AMAs for cancelling the performance, claiming that the organisers never deserved the stars to grace their event in the first place

Netizens continue to criticise the American Music Awards for denying Chris Brown the opportunity to pay tribute to Michael Jackson at the 2022 ceremony.

Video of Chris Brown and Ciara rehearsing for the Michael Jackson tribute for the American Music Awards has leaked. Image: Paras Griffin and Unique Nicole

Legit.ng reported that Chris was supposed to pay tribute to Michael Jackson's album Thriller, which turned 40 years old this year, but the stage was axed.

Peeps immediately called out the awards ceremony after seeing the rehearsal video on Twitter.

More clips of Breezy rehearsing for the tribute performance have continued to surface, and fans are growing increasingly irritated with the AMAs' organisers.

Netizens call out American Music Awards after a clip of Chris Brown and Ciara rehearsing for a Michael Jackson tribute leaked

A video of Chris Brown and Ciara rehearsing for the tribute recently went viral on Twitter.

Online users responded to the video by calling out AMAs once more. The organisers, according to netizens, do not deserve Cira and Breezy's talent.

Other Internet users wished that the Grammys would allow Ciara and Chris to perform the tribute at their next ceremony.

Some netizens felt sorry for the American star who put so much effort into the performance only to have it be cancelled at the last minute.

See other comments below:

@MsLAug23 said:

"AMAs was dead wrong for pulling the plug on the MJ tribute."

@the__Knowbodies shared:

"That platform didn’t deserve them anyway, everything happens for a reason "

@MelliKa_boom posted:

"I hope the #GRAMMYs pick up where the #AMAs failed and we can see their tribute to Michael Jackson."

@AnitraMilesG replied:

"All that hard work they put into doing the performance. They better had got paid too. ‍♀️"

@CryptoHotep commented:

"How could you not have an MJ memorial performance and not involve Chris Brown? Dude has been legit on MJ early on. This world is crazy."

@KenDawg60 also said:

"I wish we had the chance to see the Performance at the AMAs."

@joyxande also shared:

"This would’ve been epic."

Wizkid wins AMA favourite artist of the year award

Nigerian singer Wizkid added to his many wins in November 2022 after he was crowned favourite Afrobeats artist of the year at the 2022 American Music Award (AMA) held in Los Angeles, United States of America.

Wizkid won the award ahead of the likes of Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML, and Tems, who were also nominated in the category.

The singer, who recently dropped his More Love Less Ego (MLLE) album, took to his Twitter handle to share the good news with his fans as he added his popular bird emoji in his caption.

