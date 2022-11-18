Twitter subscribers are no longer enthusiastic with the app, especially after the drastic changes effected on it by its new owner

Billionaire Elon Musk has sanctioned the temporary closure of Twitter offices days after mass layoffs of employees

Tweeps have taken to the platform to nostalgically recall the good moments they had before Musk's takeover

Twitter has been in constant shambles since billionaire Elon Musk's takeover early this month.

Twitter is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Its offices have been temporarily closed. Photo: Twitter.

Once a revered platform on which intellectuals faced off with each other with limited characters, Twitter has now become a laughing stock to its users.

For the better of Thursday evening running into Friday, November 18, the #RIPTwitter banner has been topping the trend charts.

Those sending tweets on the banner insinuated the microblogging platform was on its deathbed and that it was a matter of time before it surrendered to extinction.

They attribute the imminent Twitter "death" to Musk's radical changes, which include the overhaul of the staff and also the unilateral amendment of the pre-existing terms and conditions on which the platform operated.

Additionally, Musk sanctioned a temporary closure of Twitter's head offices in San Francisco, California, sending mixed signals to subscribers who have expressed their hopelessness regarding using the social media site.

"Effective immediately, we are temporarily closing our office buildings, and all badge access will be suspended. Offices will reopen on Monday, November 21. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," reads the notice addressed to the employees.

The users hid behind mournful hashtags to express their frustrations the situation gets worse with Musk's supposed insensitivity to their concerns.

Below are the nenes and hilarious messages from the tweeps;

Musk also joined the trail, sharing the jokes the tweeps shared.

