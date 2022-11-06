Nigerian entreprenuer, Sandra Iheuwa, has taken to social media to lambaste Uche Maduagwu over his recent posts

The Nollywood actor had made some unsavoury comments about Iheuwa whose marriage with Steven Thompson crashed

Iheuwa in response, took to her Instagram Story to share screenshots showing the actor was in her DM

Nollywood actor and social media commenter, Uche Maduagwu has been called out by Sandra Iheuwa over his comments about her.

Recall that following news of her failed marriage with businessman, Steven Thompson, Maduagwu had made remarks blaming her, among other things.

Well, Iheuwa took to her Instagram Story to clap back at the actor, revealing that he was in her DM seeking her attention.

The screenshots show that he had sent three messages without getting any response from her.

Check out the post below:

Photos of Sandra and her posts. Credit: @sandraiheuwa

Social media users react to Sandra Iheuwa's post

teeto__olayeni:

"Hi pretty mean say e dey interested in you??? Maybe uncle just wanted to ask for your permission on when both of you can go on Instagram live,so he can discuss your matter with you."

beccaszn:

"What if he waz in ur dms to tell you something? Abeggy Una too like unnecessary drama."

sharonplang:

"I don't understand how a human can live how that guy does. How are you comfortable being a joke to everyone? No small dignity, no self respect, just constantly chasing clout like an unfortunate person. Nah, his life must svck."

tallbosschic:

"This same Uche is always in peoples dm looking for one or two things to talk about. That was how he was in Maureen dm aka "redvigor" when she didn't respond, he started saying hurtful things he's not sure off! He's a nuisance abeg... he should join blessing and mama kemi in their watsaap group."

olo_hii:

"Hi pretty no mean say he wan toast you so Aunty rest he’s not far from the truth abeg. Work on yourself happy Sunday oh."

ijaygirl:

"At this point this lady shld rest."

blvckany09:

"He said what he said!..."Hi pretty" and nothing else, was he supposed to call you an ape?"

