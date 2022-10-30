Nigerian singer and dancer Korra Obidi has fallen prey to scammers in Mexico after her debit card was breached

She said her credit card was debited multiple times after she used it to buy a drink at a restaurant

Korra said the scammers were smarter than her, and Nigerian scammers and stated that the card had been blocked

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian internet sensation, dancer and singer Korra Obidi cried out on her Facebook Page when she got multiple debit alerts after using her credit card in a restaurant in Mexico.

The dancer said Nigerian scammers, popularly called yahoo boys, were mere apprentices compared to what happened at the airport restaurant, as she did not expect to be scammed.

Korra Obidi cries after losing money to scammers Credit: Korra Obidi

Source: Facebook

Seven debit alerts in 5 minutes

According to the Punch, the Nigerian celebrity had used her credit card at the restaurant on Saturday, October 29, 2022, to buy a Margarita drink only to be debited up to seven times.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obidi said:

“Guys, the first thing has happened in Mexico. I just got seven notifications. Remember that place. The place with the Margarita Ville I bought a $35 Margarita from? They have been charging this card for different fast foods, $225 here, $225 there. I’ve not even eaten dinner, and someone is already charging my card for different things.

“Remember that place that I told you that I felt like I was scammed; at the airport…the place that had a drink for $10 and all of a sudden the drink is $35. I just got a security alert from wings to stop. Someone spent my credit card on wings, and then I got another alert for some fast food, $285 of my money on wings.

“This is worse than Lagos, we are learning in their hands. Yahoo dey learns for their hand. Yahoo boys need to come and learn work from Mexicans’ hands.”

She alleged that the suspect went to eat chicken wings with her money.

According to her, she had thought herself a smart person but was outplayed by the Mexican scammers.

“I be think say I smart based on the yahoo babe wey I be,” she stated in pidgin English.

She commended the issuing bank, the Bank of America, for rescuing her in minutes.

She said:

“I’ve called the Bank of America. Thank God for the most amazing bank ever. I called them in five seconds, and someone picked up the call and they blocked this card. I can’t eat, but they said they’re going to give me my money back,” Obidi said.

Man narrates how scammers cleared his mother's crypto account in five minutes

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a man has narrated how cryptocurrency hackers convinced his mother to part with her login details to her Coinbase account.

The man who took to the social media platform Reddit under sub-Reddit u/throwawayBTC stated that he has been into crypto for the past 20 years and ostensibly convinced his parents to latch onto the crypto boom to make some cool cash.

According to him, his parents are not computer literate but love crypto trading and were oblivious that scammers were on the prowl.

Source: Legit.ng