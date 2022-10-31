Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's, North West, daughter is a trending topic on social media after her Halloween costume went viral

North rocked exactly what late legendary American pop star Michael Jackson wore in one of his famous music videos

Netizens were disgusted by the acts and called out Kim, North, and the entire Kardashian family for disrespecting the dead

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, is under fire after rocking Michael Jackson's legendary hat. Image: Phil Dent and Pierre Suu

Source: UGC

The Kardashians never fail to enrage internet users.

North West, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter, appears to be following in her parent's footsteps as a controversial public figure.

The 9-year-old received a lot of harsh criticism after photos surfaced of her dressed up as Michael Jackson She was wearing the same hat the late legendary pop star wore in his Smooth Criminal music video.

@PopCrave shared the following snaps on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

North West and Kim Kardashian shown no mercy by social media users

@WizMonifaaa said:

"Kim k will face jail for her crimes. Why does North West need a Michael Jackson hat!!!!!! Why????"

@jenisonyx wrote:

"Why does she always do this stuff"

@raidollaz_ shared:

"I know that house is full of spirits"

@darkfaedarkbae posted:

"Kim K is constantly playing in the black community face and the sad thing is the aunties just keep applauding her and thanking her like she’s doing something."

@baehisn replied:

"When will she stop"

@classy_cutie03 commented:

"KK keeps playing with Black folks and I am tired of it."

@starsforateez also said:

“I don’t see a problem with it” how would you like it if someone took something that had significance to you & your family after you passed and wore it as a costume? leave the dead alone?? it’s not that hard to have basic human decency."

@KyleJorden_ also shared:

"First Marilyn now Micheal? yeah, this grave robber isn’t gonna see the pearly gates, not on my watch."

@MizzPittman also wrote:

"Just wearing dead icons stuff for playtime."

@SpiceGasp also posted:

"The sad thing is probably because she knows it'll cause controversy. Anything to have people talk about you. I really hate that family."

@neenee809 added:

"The disrespect"

Kanye West rejected by Skechers footwear brand

Legit.ng previously reported that Kanye West may have put the final nail in the coffin of his career. Adidas dropped the rapper after he made a hate speech directed at Jewish people.

Ye has not recovered since other major brands, such as Balenciaga, followed suit. Netizens have been revelling in Kanye's downfall following his hateful comments.

Kanye West reportedly had to be chased away by Skechers after he came to their offices without an appointment. Following their blatant rejection of Kanye, the company told Reuters that they "condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

Source: Briefly.co.za