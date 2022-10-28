US media personality 50 Cent took to social media to continue trolling Ye after he hilariously cut ties with Kanye West

The In Da Club hitmaker shared a hilarious post saying Curtis Jackson, his real name, is cutting ties with 50 Cent

Social media users took to his comment section and praised 50 Cent for his humour after Kanye West lost business deals with top brands like Balenciaga and Adidas due to his anti-Semitic remarks

50 Cent has taken to his timeline to troll Ye, who is formerly known as Kanye West. The actor and filmmaker was reacting to the news that Ye cut ties with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic remarks.

50 Cent trolled Ye after the rapper shared that he has cut ties with Kanye West. Image: @50cent, @kanyewest

50 Cent took to to share a hilarious post. The Den of Thieves actor and rapper shared that Curtis Jackson, his real name, is cutting ties with 5O Cent. The superstar captioned his post:

"I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me fvcked up like Kanye right now! LOL."

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker is hogging world headlines after big brands cut ties with him following his anti-Semitic comments. Companies like Adidas and Balenciaga, among many, have ended their relationships with Kanye West.

Peeps took to 50 Cent's comment section on the micro-blogging app and laughed out loud at his humorous post.

@NateKwadjo wrote:

"C’mon uncle Curtis, don’t do him like that, lol . Ye can’t win the war alone."

@Schnellenurse2 said:

"That’s a smart move."

@Slim_Pak commented:

"They literally making him pay for what he said."

@RoseGoldMartini wrote:

"You see how you act, lmaooo."

@mikuelalexander said:

"This guy is hilarious."

@TyroneGrandBuzz commented:

"Good riddance Curtis."

@tryinsmilin wrote:

"You are the best."

@TraceyJ66448944 added:

"I'm definitely here for your humour, you funny as, well you know."

Ye cuts ties with Kanye West

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West has taken to his timeline to throw shade at the big brands and people who've cut ties with him over his anti-Semitic comments.

The US rapper hilariously shared that he has also cut ties with himself. Confusing right? Ye, Kanye's new official name, expressed that he has ended his relationship with Kanye West.

The superstar lost billions of dollars after brands like Adidas, Balenciaga and many other top companies ended their business relationships with Kanye over his anti-Semitic remarks.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Thursday, 27 October Ye shared a hilarious screenshot and confirmed that he has ended his relationship with the controversial Kanye.

