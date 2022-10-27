American rapper, Kanye West’s finances have taken a hit after his unpopular opinions were shared on social media

After losing several deals and being cut off by many brands, the music star took to social media to preach love

The College Dropout star took to his Instagram page to preach love after losing $2b in a day and noted that the money is not who he is

Popular American rapper, Kanye West, has now spoken up in the midst of losing a number of deals due to his controversial statements on social media.

In a new Instagram post, the music star preached love after facing heavy backlash on social media for his comments.

In the post which was shared on October 27, 2022, Ye addressed top entertainment industry talent agent, Ari Emmanuel, and revealed that he had lost $2 billion in one day.

According to the rapper, despite losing the heavy sum, he was still very much alive. Not stopping there, Ye added that it was love speech on his part.

He then went ahead to tell Ari that he still loved him and that God still loved him. The rapper then added that the money is not who he is.

Ye wrote:

“Ari Emmanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I'm still alive. This is love speech, I still love you, God still loves you, the money is not who I am, the people is who I am.”

See his post below:

Recall that Ari Emmanuel had called on brands to stop working with the rapper after he made anti-Semitic comments on social media.

Netizens react to Kanye’s 'love speech'

After the rapper spoke on losing $2 billion in a day in his ‘love speech’ it drew a number of reactions from social media users. Read some of them below:

bixzaro:

"Bro said 2 billion so casually."

adirrajpurohit:

"We love you man just get better."

jbru247:

"Stop talking that sh*it tho."

djjheat973:

"you didn’t lose 2 billion dollars because that sh*it ain’t real anyway."

chadio:

"2 billion in one day is wild "

yungicey:

"Money ain’t even the true key to happiness so Ye you didn’t lost to be honest."

nexttimothee:

"YE YOU GOOD BRO?"

deliberatew:

"Ye always gonna have a family and always gonna have a home. No one gonna let Ye go without. God got us."

Kanye West loses billionaire status as more brands cut ties with him

The international rapper is no longer ranked on the Forbes billionaires' list, and the company said after his lucrative deal with Adidas ended.

A few days ago, US rapper and fashion businessman, Kanye West dared Adidas to drop him following his weeklong storm of anti-Semantic remarks on social media and in other appearances.

He dared Adidas, saying he could make anti-Semitic remarks all he wanted.

