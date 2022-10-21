There are several Nigerian music stars fans are rooting for to get married soon, and the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Don Jazzy top that list

In a poll organized by Legit.ng, fans have tipped Nigerian music star Davido as their favourite to get married first, ahead of Don Jazzy, Wizkid and Burna Boy

Over 70 per cent voted in favour of Davido, while those rooting for Don Jazzy came second with more than 10 per cent

Popular music stars Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Don Jazzy, have at some points been involved in relationships. However, while some of them already have kids with their baby mamas, it appears marriage is not yet on their bucket list, despite their successful career in the music industry.

Legit.ng recently organized a poll on which of these artists fans think might get married first.

Davido voted as fans' favourite to get married first Credit: @donjazzy @davido @wizkidayo @burnaboy

DMW label boss Davido, who of late has indicated he might be settling down soon with his baby mama Chioma, had the highest votes and is many netizens' favourite to get married first.

According to the poll result, Davido had 75.4 per cent, Don Jazzy came second with 11.2 per cent, Wizkid at 8.9 per cent and Burna Boy at 4.5 per cent.

See the poll below:

See some of the reactions below:

Davido reveals he will get married to Chioma in 2023

During a visit to celebrity man of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, in London, Davido declared that he and Chioma would be getting married in the year 2023.

He made the statement when the pastor referred to Chioma as 'our wife, our real wife' and Davido responded by saying:

"100% 2023 going down."

Photo of Davido and Chioma walking hand in hand stirs reactions

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido and on-and-off lover, Chioma Rowland, trended on social media after they were spotted in a photo.

Well, another photo from the night after one of Davido's shows made it to social media, and netizens were back to speculating about their relationship status.

Although hard to tell if it was at their time of exit or arrival, the image captured Chioma and Davido walking hand in hand with other team members spotted behind them.

