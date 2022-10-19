Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid got his fans gushing after a video of his surprise appearance at his compatriot BOJ's London show emerged online

In the video, the superstar left the fans screaming and losing their cool upon sighting him as he performed one of his evergreen songs

BOJ took to his Instagram page to share an appreciation post for Wizkid, and Nigerians have commended him for showing love to his colleague

Nigerian artists love showing support for each other whenever they have concerts at home or abroad, and fans just witnessed yet another big one,

Soul singer, BOJ, had a concert in the United Kingdom, and during the show, music superstar, Wizkid made a surprise appearance on stage.

Wizkid turns up for BOJ's London show. Credit: @bojonthemicrophone

Source: Instagram

The concert-goers were stunned when BOJ announced that Wizkid would join him on stage and the Made in Lagos crooner showed up.

They hugged each other when Wizkid stormed the stage, and he proceeded to perform his mega-hit, Ojuelegba, while the crowd sang along with him.

Watch the video below:

BOJ shared an appreciation post for Wizkid and thanked him for showing up at his concert.

Nigerians react to video of Wizkid's appearance at BOJ's concert

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Wizkid's performance at BOJ's London show, most of them hailed him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comment, read below:

Tinywale:

"BigWiz doesn’t clout chase, that’s what makes him special! If he turns up for you, that real love! BigWizFc una Dey here? ❤️ ! Unlike una favorite."

iam_deejaysuky:

"Wizkid attends shows of people that are reasonable for real, I just too like the guy."

Wrldprincecharming:

"This music game would have been boring without Machala."

Topchild_"

"Wizkid be like NEPA, you can’t predict him."

Nedu_gram0:

"Wizkid is loved by everyone.. old song still sounds like the future songs."

Social media users react as Wizkid flaunts the interiors of his new luxury ride

In a different story about the music star, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid confirmed part of the reason he is referred to as the ‘Biggest Bird’ as he flaunted his new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Wizkid, who is known for his low-key lifestyle, shared a picture of the interior of the expensive whip on his Instastory channel.

The picture left many fans and followers of the Nigerian singer gushing as many continued to hail him on social media.

Source: Legit.ng