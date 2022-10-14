Veteran music star Akon has shed light on his relationship with Nigerian stars Wizkid and Psquare and how it all played out

Akon said he met Wizkid at a time when local songs in Nigeria were traditional musically, and he had to commercialise a lot of it

The US singer, while describing Wizkid, said the Nigerian Star Boy had the whole Fela vibe, which was well appreciated among the younger generation

Popular American superstar Akon in an interview talked about his relationship with Nigerian singers Wizkid and Psquare

Akon, in a video, said he came to Africa in a bid to promote music from the continent to the international scene, adding that at the time he was in Nigeria, the country’s songs were traditional musically, and there was a need for it to be commercialized.

Akon said Wizkid parted ways with his label in 2018. Credit: @wizkid @akon @psquare

Akon speaks about Wizkid and Psquare

Akon said singers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye of Psquare were the poster of Afrobeat and the biggest streaming artists at that time, but Wizkid grew bigger because he had the Fela vibe, which was appreciated by the younger generation.

He said:

“Wizkid had the whole Fela vibe, the younger generation swag.”

Akon revealed that Wizkid was no longer signed to his label as they parted ways around 2018, he, however, stressed that they were still affiliated.

See the video below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

bankulli:

" that story get k leg o."

omotoshojnr:

"but still Akon is part of the journey…he was there for Wizkid and Psquare signed couples of Artiste and all."

misterkendy:

"Baba just dey lie ."

obas_kuti:

"Lie lie ."

adam__nasir:

"Now everybody is no longer listen to the western music much in the world because our Africa artist are now doing well.. and we too much love then so much."

Akon describes Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

American veteran musician Akon made headlines over statements he made about Nigerian singers, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

While applauding the three singers’ effort in taking Afrobeats to the international scene, Akon described the Nigerian stars differently.

Describing Wizkid, Akon said:

“Wizkid is just a superstar, he is one of those guys that put up one record a year and the record last a whole year. He is a born star without a doubt."

