Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi was pleasantly surprised by her husband at work, and she announced online

In a video on her page, the actress held the beautiful flowers and expressed deep appreciation to her man

She however listed her most preferred option which would not stress her romantic and handsome husband

Flowers are beautiful and thoughtful, but for Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi, money is the ultimate gift.

The actress shared a video on her page, and she was seen holding a pretty bouquet of flowers.

Chizzy Alichi's husband sends flowers to her office Photo credit: @chizzyalichi

She went on to show off her gift and thanked her husband profusely but made sure to note that she would have preferred money.

Chizzy then told her man whom she tagged her gift to ask for her bank details next time so that she can purchase the flowers herself.

According to her, her husband is a very handsome man and shouldn't be stressing himself by going to get her flowers.

"So earlier today, I walk into my office to see the beautiful fresh flowers that my handsome husband sent to me. Sweetest thing ever ❤❤ I didn't know my hubby is this romantic, e shock me o I love you forever my gift.❤ The nnewi girl in me is talking, don't mind me "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chizzy's video

sugar_amka:

" that's the spirit, money in my account."

realsophy:

"It’s the warning for me."

ebube_nwaguru:

" you indirectly tell am say na hair you want ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

talentedkidzstarduo_:

"African woman ❤️❤️❤️money is a better flower "

oluchichiana007:

"Wow I love this my cherished couple . May your endless love for each other continue to glow till infinity ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

realnickoffical_17:

"We understand the monimatically love better ❤ "

hamidatu.seidu:

"Eiiii money will kill we women i swear."

Chizzy Alichi says she can't leave her husband if he cheats

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi reiterated that she would not leave her home for any strange woman if her husband cheats.

She also bragged that no woman can sna*tch away her darling husband because she is a whole package.

Giving reasons her husband is not active on social media, Alichi maintained that the fear of homewreckers is not part of her worries.

