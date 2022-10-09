Fans' favourite lovers, Davido and Chioma Rowland, keep serving couples goals on Instagram, and it feels good for the people rooting for them.

The lovebirds hit the streets of London, and a video of their beautiful majestic walk emerged on social media

In the video, Chioma and Davido avoided a fan who offered them flowers and the moment sparked reactions online

Recently reunited couple, Davido and Chioma keep pressing necks online, and their fans love to see it.

The beautiful couple decided to take a walk on the streets of London, and they had a swell time as people recognised them so well.

Davido and Chioma chill in London. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video that emerged online, Davido and Chioma held hands as they walked majestically on London streets with their entourage.

A female fan approached them and tried to give them flowers but was promptly cautioned by the singer's entourage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

That moment alone sparked reactions from members of the online community.

Watch the video below:

Blackberry_arike:

"I can hold this tears of joy seeing my chioma and Davido ,thank you Jesus, young ladies learn from chioma, thank you Jesus, what a wonderful couple ❤️ ♥️, my Belle just sweet they do kule in Lateef voice ❤️ ,can't wait to celebrate two of you."

Thommieking:

"Atleast collect the flower...it meant alot to the poor lady."

Leehajk:

"My spirit is so overwhelming seeing both of them together thank you."

Thebeat1036fm:

"Not madam being pushed to the side with flowers."

Joy6903:

"The Romeo and Juliet of love story, the Harry and Megan of Nigeria, the world on standstill, match made in Heaven, nothing will ever stop you two again❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ till infinity."

Chantal_udoji:

"It’s the lady trying to sell the rose for me. It would have been lovely if he got some for our chi chi."

Iam_papito.sme:

"Boss that bouncer is wrong for pushing that lady bearing flowers .. it's wrong."

Photo of Davido and Chioma walking hand in hand stirs reactions

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido and on-and-off lover, Chioma Rowland, trended on social media after they were spotted in a photo.

Well, another photo from the night after one of Davido's shows made it to social media, and netizens were back to speculating about their relationship status.

Although hard to tell if it was at their time of exit or arrival, the image captured Chioma and Davido walking hand in hand with other team members spotted behind them.

Source: Legit.ng