Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has taken to social media to call out a Frank Rajah who has been owing him N500k for three years

The movie star opened up following a trend of grags and call outs that took over social media tagged 'horrible bosses'

Okeke noted that money would still come in handy and if anyone sees his face in Rajah's movie, they should call the filmmaker out

Social media went wild a couple of days ago when employees decide to call out horrible bosses and employers in the country.

The trend eventually reached the movie industry, Nollywood and actor Gideon Okeke has shared his horrible experience with a filmmaker, Frank Rajah.

I've been quiet for 3 years

Okeke noted that some influential people know that Rajah owes him money and he has been calm about it for 3 years now.

He continued by saying that if proper structure has been established in the industry, Frank wouldn't have dared to bully him or rip him off the money he worked for.

The actor noted that he is waiting for the day the filmmaker will release the movie and urged his fans to call out Rajah when they see his face in his movie.

He also added that the 500k would come in handy at any time and advised people close to Rajah to talk to him.

Nigerians react to Gideon Okeke's post

