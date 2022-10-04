Nigerian singer Mayorkun performed in Washington DC on Monday night, October 3, and he was happy to have his family around

Mayorkun shared lovely pictures of his Nollywood star mother, Toyin Adewale, and his sister as he gushed over them

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to the singer’s comment sections to react as many applauded him

Popular singer Mayorkun has shared some lovely pictures of his family members, including his mother, who is a popular Yoruba actress Toyin Adewale, and his sister.

Mayorkun, who had a show in Washington DC on Monday night, October 3, revealed it was the first time his family watched him perform.

Mayorkun shares cute picture of his family. Credit: @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

The singer, in a statement, also appreciated everyone who came to the show to rock with him.

Sharing pictures via his Instagram page, Mayorkun wrote:

“Last night in DC was a special moment for me, had my family come out to watch me perform for the first time.. shouts to everyone who came out to rock with me on a Monday night too! Big love to you all.. ❤️.”

See the post below:

Fans react as Mayorkun gushes about his family

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sugarbaby_mimi126:

"Make una carry eye comot mayor sister o."

iamayux:

"Beautiful fam ❤️but why u con hide ur lil sister handle lol ."

luxehair_bysophie:

"The joy of every mother ."

not.yourregular.girl__:

"Such a beautiful family❤️❤️."

bod_republic:

"Na only mummy u tag oo b like u do mistake."

iamylek:

"Your mama no even dey old! ."

