Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has advised the youth to take life step by step and not be in a hurry to get rich quickly.

Jackie said some young folks want to drive the latest cars without putting in the work needed to achieve such dreams.

She noted that life is a journey; hence, one must start somewhere before reaching their dream destination. She admonished young people to start small and not be in a rush to get rich as Rome was not built in a day.

Jackie had an expression of worry on her face as she spoke. According to her, the desperation to get rich fast has become common amongst the youth.

She used herself and her successful colleagues as examples and said they did not have it easy. They had to work hard to get to where they are now. She went on to give an analogy, saying:

"When you look at a little baby, it does not just get up and walk it starts crawling before it gradually starts to walk."

Folks admired Jackie for advising the youth and reacted to the video.

barnesmary305 said:

"Jackie started no be now ooo ."

talk.withhelen also reacted:

"I love Jackie soooooooooo much , Africa goddess."

volta_empress_1 added:

"Motivational speaker"

