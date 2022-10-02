Popular Nigerian producer and singer Pheelz was one of the highlights at the BBNaija season 7 grand finale

Pheelz eased the tension with two of his popular songs, Finesse and Electricity, as the audience sang on in excitement

The video of the producer’s performance has since gone viral on social media, with many netizens applauding him

Nigerian leading producer and singer Pheelz was among the artists who performed at the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 grand finale on Sunday, October 2.

Aside from Pheelz, veteran rapper The Guy, formerly known as MI Abaga and Falz Tha Bahd Guy, also featured at the grand finale.

Pheelz thrills the audience during BBNaija grand finale. Credit: @pheelzmrproducer @bbnaija

Source: Instagram

However, Pheelz’s performance seems to be one of the highlights as it came at a time when the tension was high.

Pheelz, who performed two of his hit songs Finesse featuring BNXN ‘Buju’ and Electricity featuring Davido, thrilled the audience with some energetic performances, which helped ease the tension.

See the video of Pheelz’s performance below:

See the pictures from Pheelz performance

Fans hail Pheelz over his performance at BBNaija’s grand finale

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

@iamDo2dtun:

"Irony of life @Pheelz and I watched the last big brother together at mine. Fast forward a year later, he is is performing his monster hits on the Big Brother show." Don’t forget to live your dream till it hits hard! #bbnaija."

omotayo_keye:

"Pheelz did well ."

bobodeyforyou:

"Electricity ⚡is one of the two monster hits pheelz have..Performance at BBN was lit."

official_lakes:

"It’s so amazing watching pheelz transform from an amazing producer with so many hits on his catalogue to a great artiste @Pheelz ."

Phyna emerges winner of season 7 edition

The grand finale of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show went down on Sunday, October 2, 2022, as Phyna emerged as the winner of the season 7 edition.

Phyna joined the likes of Whitemoney, Laycon, Mercy Eke, among others who emerged as reality show winners in past editions. She is also the second female to emerge as the winner in the reality show after Mercy.

She will be going home with the sum of N100 million prize, with N50 million of it in prize money and the rest as gifts from the show sponsors.

Source: Legit.ng