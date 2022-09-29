Actress Bimbo Thomas has been lovingly celebrated by friends, family and industry colleagues on the occasion of her birthday

In the mood of celebration, the film star flooded her Instagram page with lovely photos and videos specially captured to mark her new age

Many were seen in the comment section gushing over the actress while wishing her a happy birthday celebration

Actress Bimbo Thomas is busting with joy and excitement at the moment as she witnesses yet another birthday celebration.

The movie star kicked off the celebration with a pre-birthday photo post that saw her rocking a lengthy, body-hugging gown.

"It’s almost TIME for me to be celebrated GLOBALLY,” she captioned the photo post.

Hours after the post, the actress returned with a Marilyn Monroe-themed photo and video with the caption:

“Been iconic since I was born.H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y to me. Thankful for life.”

Congratulatory messages pour in

femiadebayosalami said:

"Congratulations dear. Wishing you many more fruitful years."

officialtoyinadewale said:

"Happy happy beautiful birthday wishes Dearie more life and more blessings Ijmn."

lolamagret said:

"Happy birthday darling llnp ."

mizz_dairo said:

"Happy birthday ma’am, God will bless your new age with good health and more wealth in Jesus mighty name amen ."

habibat_emporiumng said:

"Glorious birthday blessings sis… May all your heart desires be granted onto you long life is assured ."

queenzeempire said:

"Happiest birthday to US ,,, wishing us longest life and prosperity age with sufficient blessings ,,,#29thseptemer."

arameedey said:

"Happy birthday mama llnp in good health and wealth ."

adunni_oloyayacomdey said:

"Dear sister, while you celebrate this important moment that marks your birthday, it is my prayer that you will forever walk in God’s favor, miracles, and tranquility. Stay blessed, my love."

