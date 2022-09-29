Nollywood actress Cha Cha Eke Faani recently shared a post to talk about a pregnancy she lost 18 years ago and how it still hurts her to date

Cha Cha said in the post that losing her first child was the first thing that ever made her feel broken, and ever since, it has been a struggle for her

The actress also described herself as a crazy lady with serious mental illness, which she might have gotten from her mum and might pass on to her daughters

Nigerian actress Cha Cha Eke Faani recently sparked reactions online with a post she shared, where she spoke about losing her first child 18 years ago.

Cha Cha, in her post, spoke about the pain of being a woman and the different struggles an average woman has to go through just to have a child.

Nollywood actress Cha Cha Eke Faani talks about losing a baby 18 years ago. Photo credit:@chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

The beautiful mum of 4 also spoke about dealing with mental illness while still being a good mother to her children.

Faani, who is recently split from her husband, said the mental illness she's suffering comes from being broken from the inside and from not effectively dealing with her past pains and hurt, like losing a child.

See Cha Cha Eke's post below:

See some of the comments Cha Cha Eke Faani's post stirred amongst netizens:

@officialblessingceo:

"I am so proud of you Cha Cha. This part will bring you fulfilment and joy. It’s ok to be imperfect that is how you find perfection."

@divalioussophy1:

"It’s well my darling..."

@realanitajoseph:

"God is with you baby."

@baghatise:

"You are beautiful, strong and a good mother don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

@michelleokonkwo:

"Oh how I have loved you since 2011. Nothing can ever stop it."

@precious.chloe.1276:

"Speak to a trained psychiatrist and give yourself time to heal by getting off social media for now."

@myladynma:

"It's a crazy world filled with crazy people."

