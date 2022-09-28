Music star Morachi is more thankful to God after surviving a scary car mishap that could have claimed his life

The singer shared a video on Instagram showing the moment his Range Rover automobile was razed by a fire while in motion

Fans and industry colleagues thronged the comment section with words of comfort for the music superstars

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

US-based Nigerian singer, Morachi, has extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Lord for saving him from a near-death experience.

In an Instagram post, the singer revealed that his Range Rover automobile caught fire while on a drive to Atlanta from Alabama.

Singer Morachi thankful as his car explodes in US. Photo: @morachi

Source: Instagram

A video shared on his page captured the burning car on the express road. According to Morachi, he was able to get out of the car in time.

“God did! Yes he saved my life…..grateful to God ,” he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See his post below:

Social media users react

stormbreaker_xs said:

"Thank God you’re safe. Let’s avoid all distractions while driving including making live video."

rgbaby._ said:

"Thank you Jesus, You are so good. Whatever storms come into our life, You are our Rock and our Shelter. Thank You for Your sustenance that fills us, Your light that surrounds us, and Your love that never fails. And thank you for your divine protection upon the life of our beloved @morachiofficial for in his life you have shown your love and mercy in Jesus’ Name, Amen."

lebanon_cedar12 said:

"Thank God u are okay My morachi nothing dey happen."

vanilla said:

"God is always on time for those who are pure!! We are glad you’re ok!! ♥️"

worldbest741 said:

"na rewire problem ooo....I hope insurance is involved so u don't feel it one bit.....Thank God."

omoba.kosoko said:

"Wow !!!…so sorry about this bro but Thank God for another opportunity of life …It is well."

bryanokwara said:

"Yoooooooo !! What!! Thank God you are safe bro with no harm whatsoever."

Actress Ruth Eze narrowly escapes death

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Ruth Eze appreciated God for saving her life following a near-death experience.

The actress left her home for a night only to return and find out that the POP ceiling in her living room completely fell off.

The actress shared a video showing the damage on her Instagram page as many thronged her comment section with comforting messages.

Source: Legit.ng